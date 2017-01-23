CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper

ROD STEWART AND VERY SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER TO JOIN FORCES FOR ONE OF SUMMER’S MOST ANTICIPATED TOURS

FRIDAY, JULY 28 BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 AT NOON

Two of music’s most acclaimed artists and powerhouse live performers will tour together this summer when Rod Stewart is joined by special guest Cyndi Lauper for an 18-city tour beginning Thursday, July 6. Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins Thursday, July 6 in Florida and includes stops in New York, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Texas and more. They will give fans a first look into their tour during joint interviews on the TODAY show and Watch What Happens Live on January 25 and Access Hollywood on January 27. For more information on the tour, please visit LiveNation.com.

Stewart and Lauper have been awarded nearly every industry award and honor for their incomparable catalog of hits and activism, among them Grammy and American Music Awards, two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting and a knighthood for Stewart; and an Emmy and Tony Award for Lauper.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at http://www.livenation.com. Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00 am local time. For complete pre-sale details visit: http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best selling artists in the history of recorded music with 200 million records sold worldwide. With his signature voice, narrative songwriting, trendsetting style and passionate live performances he’s transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, new wave, and even the Great American Song Book; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his five decade-long career. As a singer and songwriter his hits include “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation” and the indelible, “Maggie May.” Stewart’s performed for millions of fans on all seven continents, even holding the record for the largest-ever free concert, for an estimated 4.2 million in Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Eve in 1996. In addition to touring, his Las Vegas residency, “Rod Stewart: The Hits,” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has remained one of the hottest tickets and best reviewed shows since its launch in 2011. He’s earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted by Britain’s Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning artist who, after 30 sterling years and global record sales in excess of 50 million albums, has proven that she has the heart and soul to keep her legion of fans compelled by her every creative move. With her first album, She’s So Unusual, Lauper won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and became the first female in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album. With a string of unique follow-ups, Lauper has continued to push her own boundaries, exploring electronic dance music, American standards, the Memphis blues and, with her latest studio album Detour, country classics from the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s which features collaborations with some of country music’s most-celebrated artists including Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, and Alison Kraus. In recognition of her ongoing contribution to music, Lauper was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: http://www.rodstewart.com, http://www.cyndilauper.com & http://www.livenation.com