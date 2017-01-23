INSIDE SCOOP: Local Friend Of Jen Toohey’s Marched In The Women’s March On Cleveland

They came, they saw, they marched. With Washington, DC as the epicenter, millions of people gathered in cities around the world to protest the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The Women’s March on Washington drew celebrities, activists and people from all walks of life worried about Trump’s campaign rhetoric on women’s rights, LGBT rights and climate change. The crowd tally worldwide is estimated to be 1-million.

Aimee, one of Jen’s friends, was actually AT the march in Cleveland on Saturday and she gave us a look inside the march in the podcast below.