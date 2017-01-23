Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance will be Really Expensive

January 23, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga

By Eric Donnelly

Did you not expect Lady Gaga’s performance to blow us all away?

According to CNBC, Mother Monster is planning quite the grand show for all of us at Super Bowl 51. Even though halftime performers are not paid, “[for halftime performer Lady Gaga] the NFL will pay upward of $10 million to produce a halftime show.”

It’s rumored to be the most expensive halftime show in terms of production, but that can’t be verified as of yet. Thankfully this sounds like she’ll be bringing it instead of going the stripped down Joanne route—although, she always strips down at least some part of her performance to showcase her powerful vocals.

This could easily be a half-time performance for the history books!

