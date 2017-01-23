Little Pup Needs Your Help

January 23, 2017 11:40 AM
The Cleveland APL is asking for donations to help an adorable 5-month-old puppy get the surgery she needs to save her life.
 
When Muchie came to the APL, he had already had one seizure. His owner had taken him to the vet, who was afraid this cute puppy may have a liver shunt. This condition is when a blood vessel carries blood that is filled with waste products around the liver rather than through it, placing it straight back into circulation without getting filtered by the liver. Over time, the waste products that are not being filtered build up and cause symptoms like seizures. Untreated, this condition will eventually become life-threatening for Munchie.
Click here for the full story and to make a donation.
