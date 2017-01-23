Netflix Teases House Of Cards Return In Creepy Trailer

While Donald Trump was going through the motions of becoming the 45th president, Netflix took to Twitter to tease via video, the upcoming 5th season of the political drama “House of Cards.”

The video features an upside down flag, and is accompanied by a chorus of children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The tweet also includes the message, “We make the Terror,” which is a reference to a quote by Frank Underwood from the season finale: “We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror.”

You can catch up with Frank and Claire and the gang on May 30th on Netflix.