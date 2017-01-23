Netflix Teases House Of Cards Return In Creepy Trailer

January 23, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: house of cards, netflix

While Donald Trump was going through the motions of becoming the 45th president, Netflix took to Twitter to tease via video, the upcoming 5th season of the political drama “House of Cards.”

The video features an upside down flag, and is accompanied by a chorus of children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The tweet also includes the message, “We make the Terror,” which is a reference to a quote by Frank Underwood from the season finale: “We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror.”

You can catch up with Frank and Claire and the gang on May 30th on Netflix.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live