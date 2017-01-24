Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran To Guest On Next Two Episodes Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

In a tweet sent out Monday afternoon, Saturday Night Live announced its next two hosts and musical guests.

Just going to put this here. #SNL pic.twitter.com/AmFSlwBTOB — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 23, 2017

Alessia Cara will guest with Kristen Stewart on February 4th, in Stewart’s hosting debut.

Ed Sheeran, singer of ‘Shape of You,’ currently at the top of the charts, will guest with well-known Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin.

Here’s the press release from Def Jam records: