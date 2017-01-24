Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran To Guest On Next Two Episodes Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

January 24, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Alessia Cara, ed sheeran, SNL

In a tweet sent out Monday afternoon, Saturday Night Live announced its next two hosts and musical guests.

Alessia Cara will guest with Kristen Stewart on February 4th, in Stewart’s hosting debut.

Ed Sheeran, singer of ‘Shape of You,’ currently at the top of the charts, will guest with well-known Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin.

Here’s the press release from Def Jam records:

NEW YORK – Jan. 23, 2017 – Kristen Stewart will make her “SNL” debut as host of the Feb. 4 telecast. She can next be seen in the upcoming feature “Personal Shopper.”

 Alessia Cara will make her first musical guest appearance. Cara’s breakthrough hit “Here,” peaked at #1 on the Billboard charts and is certified double platinum. Her debut album, “Know-It-All,” is certified gold and her newest single, “Scars to Your Beautiful,” has become her second #1 single.

On Feb. 11 Alec Baldwin will return for his record-breaking 17th time as host. The SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor has garnered critical praise for his “SNL” appearances as Donald Trump this season and can next be heard in the animated film “Boss Baby.”
 
Ed Sheeran will return for his second time as musical guest. The multi-Grammy Award-winning singer’s two new singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” made chart history last week, debuting at #1 and #6, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. His much anticipated third studio album, “÷,” will be released March 3.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

