Des’ Mom Is On Facebook And She Has A Few Complaints…

My mom is finally on Facebook. She has yet to friend me, but that’s probably for the best.
Here are a list of my Mom’s complaints from the TWO weeks she’s been on Facebook:
- The stupid recipes go by too fast and she can’t write them down
- Who the heck are these people? ‘friends of friends’ leave her alone – she doesn’t know you!
- People don’t post interesting things, they’re all boring
- So-And-So is making stuff up! They have a picture on there that doesn’t belong to them (It’s called a meme)
- ‘People you may know’…She doesn’t. It takes her all day to delete them
- When she posts something all of her ‘friends’ should like it, if not, why are they her friends?
Reminder: She’s been on Facebook TWO WEEKS!!! I’m sure the list of complaints will continue to grow.