Des’ Mom Is On Facebook And She Has A Few Complaints…

January 24, 2017 10:50 AM

My mom is finally on Facebook. She has yet to friend me, but that’s probably for the best.

Here are a list of my Mom’s complaints from the TWO weeks she’s been on Facebook:

  1. The stupid recipes go by too fast and she can’t write them down
  2. Who the heck are these people? ‘friends of friends’ leave her alone – she doesn’t know you!
  3. People don’t post interesting things, they’re all boring
  4. So-And-So is making stuff up! They have a picture on there that doesn’t belong to them (It’s called a meme)
  5. ‘People you may know’…She doesn’t. It takes her all day to delete them
  6. When she posts something all of her ‘friends’ should like it, if not, why are they her friends?

Reminder: She’s been on Facebook TWO WEEKS!!! I’m sure the list of complaints will continue to grow.

