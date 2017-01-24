Everything Coming And Going To Netflix In February

It looks like February is gonna be a good month for Netflix. First of all, if you don’t have Netflix yet, what are you waiting for? Original programming, amazing movies, it’s definitely not like it used to be. Remember mailing back and forth those DVD’s and then waiting a few days to get them in the mail?

Some of the movies coming next month include “Finding Dory”, and Magic Mike.

Some of the movies leaving include “Clerks” and “Failure To Launch”

Get the complete list as well as release dates HERE