Oscar Nominations 2017: The Complete List

January 24, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Oscars

What is nominated for Best Picture? Which actors and actresses scored nominations in all the biggest categories? Which film will received the most nominations?

See the list below. The Oscars air February 26th at 7 on ABC. More info and nominations here.

BEST PICTURE
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Fences
Hell or High Water

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Hanks, Sully

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight

SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13  Hours

VISUAL EFFECTS
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures

