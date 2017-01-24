Oscar Nominations 2017: The Complete List

What is nominated for Best Picture? Which actors and actresses scored nominations in all the biggest categories? Which film will received the most nominations?

See the list below. The Oscars air February 26th at 7 on ABC. More info and nominations here.

BEST PICTURE

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Hanks, Sully

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

VISUAL EFFECTS

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures