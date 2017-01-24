Watch Stevie Wonder Perform ‘Superstition’ with a Flustered Busker

By Jon Wiederhorn

Stevie Wonder was wandering through the lobby of the Anaheim Marriott hotel last weekend when he heard an unknown busker, Grayson Erhard, strumming away his song “Superstition” on guitar. The superstar could easily have passed by the musician without a nod, but instead Wonder joined Erhard for a duet.

Related: Stevie Wonder Serenades Michelle Obama

Erhard later posted video of the performance on Facebook. Though he was initially flustered by the sudden appearance of the music icon, even apologizing for forgetting the words to the second verse of the song, Erhard pulled himself together and delivered a quality performance with the music icon.

Wonder was in Anaheim for the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) conference.

Watch the duet below: