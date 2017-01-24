U2’s Adam Clayton Says ‘Songs of Experience’ will be Out This Year

By Radio.com Staff

U2’s new album Songs of Experience will be released this year according to bassist Adam Clayton.

The band will spend a good portion of the year on the road celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal album The Joshua Tree leaving the new album’s status in limbo. Clayton gave an update on the project in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

“We all very much feel like it needs to be the end of this year. It’s not on any schedule anywhere, anything like that. We’re going to get back to that later this year and polish it off and finish it off a bit more,” he said. “But we think we’re there with it. It’s not like the switch to do these Joshua Tree shows was because we needed a lot of time. It was just because it’s pretty much in the bag.”

“We can still work on it throughout this year, all the little nips and tucks that we want to do,” he continued. “It’ll be a pleasure to get out there and play these Joshua Tree songs. In some ways, the experience of playing those Joshua Tree shows and those songs this summer, inevitably, couldn’t help [but] have some impact on what that record ultimately becomes when we finish work on it.”