Al Guessed That Halloween Was The Second Most Expensive Holiday, But It Turns Out It’s Something Else

1. THE 2017 OSCAR NOMINATIONS WERE ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY, WITH “LA LA LAND” LANDING 14 NOMINATIONS. WHICH FILM HAD THE MOST NOMINATIONS, LAST YEAR?

THE REVENANT

2. CALVIN HARRIS FANS HAVE A LOT TO LOOK FORWARD TO THIS YEAR. THE SINGER WAS RESPONDING TO QUESTIONS FROM FANS ON TWITTER WHEN HE DECIDED TO REVEAL THAT HE PLANS TO RELEASE MULTIPLE SINGLES THIS YEAR. THE NEWS CAME AFTER A FAN ASKED, “ANY NEW UPCOMING TRACKS THIS YEAR?,” TO WHICH HE SIMPLY REPLIED, “10.” WHICH ONE OF THESE ARTISTS HAS CALVIN HARRIS NOT FEATURED IN ONE OF HIS SONGS? ELLIE GOULDING, KATY PERRY OR RIHANNA?

KATY PERRY

3. FORGET THE ROSES OR THE ROMANTIC DINNER, FOR THE SEVENTH YEAR IN A ROW, NEW YORK’S BRONX ZOO WANTS YOU TO NAME A COCKROACH AFTER SOMEONE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY. FOR A $10 DONATION, THE ZOO WILL SEND AN EMAIL TO THE RECIPIENT LETTING THEM KNOW THERE’S NOW A HISSING COCKROACH NAMED IN THEIR HONOR. IN A RECENT SURVEY, VALENTINE’S DAY IS THE THIRD MOST EXPENSIVE HOLIDAY TOTAL SPENDING OF $18.9 BILLION. CHRISTMAS AND OTHER WINTER HOLIDAYS COME IN AT NUMBER ONE; CAN YOU GUESS WHICH HOLIDAY COMES IN AT NUMBER 2?

MOTHER’S DAY (ESTIMATED $21.6 BILLION)

4. Erin Andrews had a roller coaster of a year in 2016. In September, shortly after winning $55-million in a lawsuit over a naked video of her taken by her stalker, the sportscaster and TV host was diagnosed with cervical cancer. SHE OPTED TO HAVE SURGERY, AND WAS BACK TO WORK IN TWO DAYS. IN 2010, ERIN APPEARED AS A CONTESTANT ON DANCING WITH THE STARS, AND FINISHED IN 3RD PLACE. WHO WAS HER PARTNER?

MAKSIN CHMERKOVSKY

5. THE PREMIERE OF “A DOG’S PURPOSE” HAD BEEN CANCELLED IN THE WAKE OF ANIMAL

CRUELTY ALLEGATIONS. DENNIS QUAID DOESN’T BELIEVE IT, AND HE’S MAD THAT ANYONE WOULD THINK SO. HE SAID THAT THE VIDEO WAS TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT. IN 2009, QUAID GUEST STARRED IN AN EPISODE OF SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS AS WHO?

MR. KRABS’ GRANDFATHER, CAPTAIN REDBEARD