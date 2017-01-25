Romantic Valentine’s Day Destinations

We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us. Run away this Valentine’s Day with your significant other to the vacation of your dreams. These five destinations offer an adventure for every type of romantic. Sans the traditional v-day gifts of chocolate and roses by treating yourselves to some quality alone time. After all, what is life but one grand adventure.

San Francisco, California

Tennessee Williams once said, “America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco and New Orleans.” With its winding roads, iconic bridge and quirky architecture San Francisco has certainly captivated the hearts of the populace who have come into contact with this famous peninsula. The proximity to Napa Valley makes this destination an ideal choice for wine lovers. Be sure to bring back a bottle and hop on a cable car to Golden State Park where you can enjoy a romantic picnic at sunset.

Paris, France

Paris is home to some of the most whimsical architecture, paintings and food in Europe. So it’s no wonder as to why it’s considered one of the world’s most romantic cities. An elevator ride up the Eiffel Tower is enough to leave you feeling breathless while a trip to the Louvre will sweep you off your feet with paintings by some of the world’s earliest Casanovas. Of course, if you really want to do it the Parisian way, treat yourselves to a cheese platter at an outdoor cafe along the river sipping a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon. J’adore!

Maldives, Asia

If you’ve ever fantasized about vacationing in a tropical paradise, look no further than the islands of Maldives. This tropical nation located in the Indian Ocean provides a beach vacation like no other with hundreds of islands offering luxury accommodations and bungalows that will make you feel like a movie star. The ocean is your playground with various water sports, scuba diving and fishing available. Of course, a message on the beach at the resort spa is a great way to pass the time. Then, after a long day when the sun starts to set grab a blanket, two mai thais and cuddle up next to a bonfire on the beach.

Tromsø, Norway

For winter fans there’s no better destination than Tromsø. Snuggle up next to your sweetheart in a reindeer drawn sleigh while the northern lights dance in vivid colors over head among the milky way. Winter fans will also rejoice with all of the exciting outdoor fun to be had such as skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding or whale watching. Of course, no trip to the arctic circle is complete without finishing the day sitting by the fire with a warm blanket and hot cocoa.