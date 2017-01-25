The Biggest Oscar Snubs And Surprises

January 25, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Oscar, Oscar nominations

The 2017 Oscar nominations have been announced that means aside from guessing just how many of “La La Land’s” 14 nominations it will win, it’s time to look at the surprises and snubs.

Martin Scorsese‘s “Silence” was completely shut out, as was Clint Eastwood‘s “Sully,” which not only did well in theaters but also stars Tom Hanks. After plenty of speculation, “Deadpool” got zip and while “Arrival” has a shot at an Oscar, but not for star Amy Adams. Pixar took a hit too when “Finding Dory” failed to get animation nod.

As for surprises, Vigo Mortensen managed to hang on to his momentum and slide in to the Best Actor category for his role in “Captain Fantastic.” Lin-Manuel Miranda picked up a nomination for his work on the music of “Moana.” If he wins, he’ll become the youngest person to EGOT, or win an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony. He’s just 37. Meryl Streep‘s reaction to getting her record 20th nomination came as a surprise. Instead of releasing some emotional statement, she said her reaction is simply a GIF of her dancing in the Paul McCartney music video, “Queenie Eye.”

To see who wins an Academy Award,  tune in to the Oscars on February 26th!

