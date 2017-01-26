Listen to Alicia Keys’ New Song ‘That’s What’s Up’

The release coincides with Keys' 35th birthday. January 26, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: alicia keys

By Hayden Wright

Alicia Keys turned 35 yesterday and celebrated like a singer-songwriter: She released “That’s What’s Up” via her SoundCloud account. It’s a song built on self-narration and proclamations of gratitude — perhaps a kind of State of the Union address for the big 3-5? “That’s What’s Up” would have been right at home on her 2016 album Here.

“You want me to give you a testimony about my life/ And how good he’s been to me/ I don’t know what to tell you about him/ I love him so much with all my heart and my soul/ With every bone in my body I love him so much/ Because he’s done so much for me,” she wails.

Listen to Keys’ birthday track here:

