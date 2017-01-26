CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Queen + Adam Lambert

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT RETURN TO ROCK NORTH AMERICA THIS SUMMER

FRIDAY, JULY 21 | QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 AT 10 AM

Back by popular demand, Queen + Adam Lambert will rock North America this summer with a highly-anticipated 25-city arena tour kicking off June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona at Gila River Arena, followed shortly after with a special Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl performance, June 26.

After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions”. The high-energy concert will bring their history alive in all its passion and glory, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping on August 5 in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, February 3 at 10AM local time through the Live Nation mobile app and at Livenation.com. Members of both Queen and Adam Lambert’s Fan Clubs will be able to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 31 at 10AM, and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 31 at Noon and ending on Thursday, February 2 at 10PM. Exclusive VIP Package offers available at VIPNation.com

Since their first meeting on the final of American Idol in May 2009, Queen + Adam Lambert’s magical combination has been recognized worldwide with sold out shows in every part of the world.

2016 saw Queen + Lambert perform fifteen shows across Europe headlining major festivals such as Portugal’s Rock in Rio Lisbon where they played to 74,000 people, the UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, by far one of Britain’s most prestigious and successful music festivals with a heritage of such headliners as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, as well as sold out arena shows, such AS Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi Olympic arena.

Queen + Adam Lambert revved up again in the fall of 2016 to take on a series of sold out dates across Asia which saw Queen perform for the first time and introduce Adam Lambert to some new audiences in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Shanghai, and Singapore including three nights at the famous Tokyo Budokan theatre where Queen first appeared in 1975 and induced fan mayhem. Similar scenes greeted them on this return.

In 2015 Queen + Adam Lambert had 26 sold-out concerts in 10 countries throughout the UK and Europe taking their critically acclaimed show to France, Austria, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Romania and Bulgaria.

In March 2014 Queen + Adam Lambert embarked on their first North American Summer tour. Not only did all 24 dates sell out almost overnight but at the end Queen + Adam Lambert were awarded Band of the Year at the 10th annual Classic Rock Roll of Honor awards and were also voted Best Live Band of the Year in Ultimate Classic Rock’s reader’s poll.

Queen + Adam Lambert topped off 2014 by performing to an audience of over 12 million TV viewers when they performed live for UK BBC Television’s New Year’s Eve spectacular Queen + Adam Lambert Rock Big Ben. In the subsequent 24 hours ‘Adam Lambert’ was the top of the trending searches on Google in the UK with more than 500,000 searches for his name.

Following that very first performance together of “We Are The Champions” in 2009, Queen and Adam Lambert teamed up again in 2011 at the MTV European Music Awards for an electrifying eight-minute finale, and in the summer of 2012 they performed their first live concerts with appearances across Europe including playing live before half a million people in Kiev, AS THEIR FIRST SHOW!

About Queen

In an incredible career spanning four decades, Queen’s indelible influence is unrivalled, with a staggering list of awards, accolades and honors to their name including seven Ivor Novellos, an MTV Global Icon Award and two songs enshrined in the Grammy Hall of Fame. With record sales in the hundreds of millions of units – including their Greatest Hits collection which sold over 6 million copies in the UK alone, meaning one in three households owning a copy – and a string of No. 1 albums and chart topping singles, Queen are undoubtedly one of the UK’s most successful and best loved national treasures. With one of the most enduring song catalogues of all time, including ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ , ‘RADIO GAGA’, ’Somebody to Love’, ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, and of course ‘Bohemian Rhapsody, their musical repertoire is second to none and the legacy created by Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon lives on through the ongoing live work by May and Taylor, now joined by Adam Lambert.

About Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert’s debut album For Your Entertainment earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, and a worldwide smash hit with ‘Whataya Want From Me’. His second album, Trespassing, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. In 2013, he appeared as a guest star on the hit TV series, GLEE. Adam released his highly anticipated third album, ‘The Original High’ in 2015, which entered the worldwide chart at number 3, and took his overall worldwide sales to over 3 million units. The album was his first for Warner Bros Records, and was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback. He completed his worldwide tour in support of the album, playing sold out shows all over the world, and went on to play Eddie in the Fox version of The Rocky Horror Show. Adam has just finished his stint as a judge on The X Factor Australia and he is currently recording his follow up to ‘The Original High’.