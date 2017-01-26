Glenn’s Etsy Makes and Etsy Finds!

January 26, 2017 4:18 PM

Hey guys!

So, my wife Steph is obsessed with Etsy and Pinterest, as most of us are.  I get it, it’s easy to kill an afternoon looking for some way to display your pictures, or blankets, or fruit….

Oh, and looking to organize your house?  The ideas get better with each search.  You have to wonder how people have so much time on their hands to be organized.

Anyways, my wife wanted a blanket ladder, and they were on Etsy for over $100 bucks with shipping, so I decided to make my own.  it was relatively easy to do, here it is!

glenn blanket ladder

We were also in search of a fruit bowl to put on the wall to free up counter space.  There’s never enough counter space.  We found this one.  Someone made it, but it looks super simple to make!

Glenn fruit basket

Thanks for checking out my post.  If you’d like to know where I got the plans for the ladder, or who made the fruit basket, please email me at glenn@star102cleveland.com

Cheers!

