The ‘Year Of The Rooster’ Begins Saturday, What Does This Mean?

January 26, 2017 10:50 AM

The Rooster ranks tenth out of the 12 animals in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle. 2017 is a year of the Rooster.

2017 Is a Fire Rooster Year — What ”Fire Rooster Year” Means

In Chinese astrology, each zodiac year is not just associated with an animal sign, but also one of five elements: Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, or Earth.

Both the zodiac sign and the element shape the astrology of the year. For example, 2017 is a Fire Rooster year. Element-sign combinations recur every 60 years.

You really don’t want to be a Rooster, because according to Chinese astrology, the year of one’s birth sign is the most unlucky year in the 12-year cycle.

In a year of your sign, horoscopes for all aspects of your life will not be very good. However, you can reverse fate by attention to the God of Age “star” and warding off bad luck.

Are you a ‘Rooster’? Find out here.

 

