If You Can Answer These #TrumpToohey Questions Correctly, You Would Have TIED Jen Today!

1. THE SAG AWARDS ARE THIS WEEKEND. NETFLIX LEADS THE NOMINATIONS WITH 17, INCLUDING “THE CROWN”, “STRANGER THINGS” AND “HOUSE OF CARDS”. SAG: S-A-G STAND FOR WHAT?

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD

2. “The Devil Wears Prada” may soon be hitting the Broadway stage. Elton John and Paul Rudnick are teaming up to adapt the 2006 movie, and Lauren Weisbergernovel, into a musical, with Elton handling the music and Rudnick handling the book and lyrics. IN THE 2006 MOVIE, WHO PLAYED THE ROLE OF MIRANDA PRIESTY?

MERYL STREEP

3. MISCHA BARTON WAS HOSPITALIZED AFTER EXHIBITING SOME BIZARRE BEHAVIOR AT HER HOME IN WEST HOLLYWOOD. SOURCES SAY THAT SHE WEARING A DRESS SHIRT AND TIE WHILE HANGING OVER THE FENCE IN HER BACKYARD. SHE COULD BE HEARD RAMBLING ABOUT HER MOM BEING A WITCH. MISCHA IS BEST KNOWN FOR HER ROLE AS MARISSA COOPER IN THIS FOX TELEVISION SERIES. THE O.C., ONE TREE HILL OR GOSSIP GIRL?

THE O.C

4. HAPPY 33RD BIRTHDAY TO IMAGINE DRAGONS’ WAYNE SERMON! HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY ARE IN THE BAND IMAGINE DRAGONS? 4, 5 or 6?

4(LEAD VOCALIST DAN REYNOLDS, LEAD GUITARIST WAYNE SERMON, BASSIST BEN MCKEE, AND DRUMMER DANIEL PLATZMAN)

5. AS FAR AS ELIJAH WOOD IS CONCERNED, WE NEED LESS PRETTY PEOPLE ON SCREEN. WHILE PROMOTING HIS NEW NETFLIX MOVIE “I DON’T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE,” WOOD EXPLAINED THAT AS A VIEWER HE GETS TAKEN OUT OF THE STORY IF THE ACTORS AREN’T BELIEVABLE. THE ACTOR THINKS JOHN HUGHES’ MOVIES ARE THE BEST EXAMPLE OF REALISTIC CASTING. WHICH ONE OF THESE IS NOT A HUGHES MOVIE? WEIRD SCIENCE, SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL OR SUMMER SCHOOL?

SUMMER SCHOOL