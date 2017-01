Kraft Heinz is scoring a lot of extra points with its workers for the day after Super Bowl 51. A YouTube video informs its U.S. salaried workers they’ll get a special day off.

The video notes the U.S. loses about one-billion-dollars in productivity the day after the Super Bowl and also encourages all Americans to join the push.

The company has also created an online petition to make “Smunday” a national holiday.