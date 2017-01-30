Billy Crystal Coming To Playhouse Square

Purchase Tickets Here

Tony® and Emmy Award®-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director Billy Crystal today announced that a March 29th date at Playhouse Square’s State Theatre has been added to his 30-plus city US tour: Spend the Night with Billy Crystal. This U.S. tour follows his recent critically-acclaimed Australian tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 3 at 11 am at playhousesquare.org or 216-241-6000. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning 11 am, Monday, January 30th through Thursday, February 2 at 10pm. (Prices will be: $154, $99, $79 & $64. Three VIP packages will be available at $525; $450 or $250. See bottom of release for details.)

Billy Crystal promises a hilarious and intimate evening. “This show is unique. There’s stand up, and ‘sit down’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it,” said Crystal. “It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”

A stand-up comic turned television star, Crystal found fame as a movie funnyman with starring roles in blockbusters such as When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This. He was much loved as the acclaimed nine-time host of the Academy Awards, an achievement topped only by Bob Hope, who hosted the Oscars 19 times. Also an award winning author, Crystal’s latest memoir, Still Foolin’ ‘Em: Where I’ve Been, Where I’m Going, and Where the Hell Are My Keys? was an instant NY Times best seller.

Connect with Billy Crystal on his official Twitter – twitter.com/billycrystal

Spend The Night With Billy Crystal Tour is a Larry Magid Entertainment Group presentation.

VIP Packages:

Front Row Package (Limited availability): One front row ticket; exclusive meet & greet; personal photograph; autographed 8×10 photo; collectible Billy Crystal; autographed baseball; merchandise item; official meet & greet laminate; commemorative ticket; on-site VIP host.

Meet & Greet Package (Limited Availability): One ticket in rows 2 – 5; exclusive meet & greet; personal photograph; autographed 8×10 photo; collectible Billy Crystal autographed baseball; official meet & greet laminate; commemorative ticket; on-site VIP host.

VIP Tour Package (Limited availability): one ticket in rows 6-15; collectible Billy Crystal autographed baseball; merchandise item; commemorative tour laminate; commemorative ticket.)