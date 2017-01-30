CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Kings Of Leon

January 30, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Kings of Leon

KINGS OF LEON ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES
 AUGUST 16 | BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER
TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 AT 10 AM
DEERHUNTER & NATHANIEL RATELIFF FEATURED AS SPECIAL GUESTS

On the heels of a #1 album, a chart-topping radio hit and a sold out first leg of a global tour, iconic rock band KINGS OF LEON announces that they will be adding a new leg of their WALLS tour, traveling to all new U.S. cities. The Grammy Award-winning group will kick off the tour’s second leg on April 28th in Chula Vista, CA and make its way around the country before concluding August 26th at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, WA. Additionally, the tour will feature special guest Deerhunter on its April & May dates and Nathaniel Rateliff on its July & August dates. Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public for most cities beginning Saturday, February 4th.

The tour’s initial announcement on the TODAY Show in October prompted an almost-immediate sellout of most of the dates, including major cities New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Detroit and San Francisco. The tour has received critical acclaim throughout its trek – of their sold out date at Madison Square Garden, Billboard applauded the show – which they hailed a “rock show spectacle” – for maintaining an intimate connection within a large-scale production. “Every element of the show felt as thought-out as the next… and while the show was certainly a spectacle, there was still something so genuine about its presentation.” Meanwhile, the the Boston Globe praised the band for delivering a “royal, rousing performance” and The Patriot Ledger callied the “arena rock powerhouse” band’s show “a bracing shot of vitality” and a “terrific rock ‘n’ roll party.” Speaking further to the tour’s production, the Toronto Sun hailed the “sleek moving video screens, dramatic lights, [and] eye-catching imagery.”

Kings of Leon’s seventh studio album WALLS, released October 14th via RCA, marks the group’s first number one album in the U.S., debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart as well as #1 on the Alternative Albums, Rock Albums, Top Albums Sales, and Top Digital Albums Charts. The album received amazing critical acclaim upon its release, with The New York Times calling it “timeless,” Rolling Stone saying it’s “Kings of Leon at their best” and Consequence of Sound calling the album “their best album in years.” The album includes released tracks “Reverend,” “Around The World” and “WALLS” and their hit single “Waste A Moment,” which Stereogum said sounds like “the Kings Of Leon you remember.” The band will appear with a performance of “Find Me” off the new album tonight on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

