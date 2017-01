How awesome is this?! The 90th All-Star Game will be HERE in Cleveland and we are so excited.

This game will mark the sixth in Cleveland and Indians owner Paul Dolan said with the game here in the community, the economic impact will be huge.

We spoke to David Gilbert, President & CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission And Destination Cleveland, to ask what to expect, what this means for the city and more!

Listen to our interview in the podcast below.