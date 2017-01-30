Hello, Can You Hear Me? Just Say NO! Hang Up!

January 30, 2017 11:50 AM

There are stories going around about a scam. Here’s how it works:

You get a call from a number you don’t recognize, the caller (usually a ‘robocall’) asks “Hello, Can You Hear Me?” you say ‘Yes’ and they hang up. So what’s the scam? Some are claiming to have gotten the call then weeks later called back to say they owe money for purchases. When you deny any purchases they play back your voice ‘Yes’ to buying products.

The “can you hear me?” scam uses the question common in phone conversations to get people to agree to charges on their credit and debit cards.

It often arrives as a robocall from someone purporting to be a cruise line or home security agency and then records the person being called as soon as they say “yes,” “sure” or “ok,” according to a report from the Better Business Bureau.

You can read more here.

