“Stranger Things” And “Orange is the New Black” Took Top Honors At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

The dresses and the people were beautiful, but the sentiment was anything but celebratory at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards last night. The first kudofest since Donald Trump issued his executive order banning Muslims was filled with folks who condemned the action. Julia Louis-Dreyfus started the ball rolling when she picked up the first award of the evening. She spoke about her immigrant parents and brought a message from the Writers Guild that slammed the ban.

As far as the actual awards were concerned, the cast of “Stranger Things” beat out “Downton Abbey” and “Game of Thrones” to take the drama prize. Here’s a look at the top TV winners. You can check out the entire list here.