Winona Ryder Goes Through Many Emotions During SAG Awards Speech

Stranger Things was a surprise winner at last night’s 2017 SAG Awards, taking home the trophy for Best Ensemble Cast – Drama.

PHOTOS: Must See Moments from the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

But the best moment came from the acceptance speech and everyone’s favorite, Winona Ryder.

Actor David Harbour went on a a little rant about the state of unrest in the country, and Ryder was caught just a bit off guard.

I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017

Many people on Twitter mocked Ryder – but it was all in good fun!

Watch the video of just Winona’s face at the link here.