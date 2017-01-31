Glenn’s Winter Family Photos

January 31, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: glenn anderson

Hey guys,

About a month and a half ago, we had unusually warm weather and decided to take our winter photos.  We took them at one of the greatest and most scenic areas of Ohio, the Olmsted Falls covered bridge area and Frontier Park.  The kids were unusually good (despite being asked to smile so much) and we all went out to lunch afterwards and then to Mitchell’s for ice cream!.

glenn family

Special thanks to the uber-talented Katie Cole for capturing these personal moments for us.  Please check out the full gallery HERE

More from Glenn | Afternoons 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live