Glenn’s Winter Family Photos

Hey guys,
About a month and a half ago, we had unusually warm weather and decided to take our winter photos. We took them at one of the greatest and most scenic areas of Ohio, the Olmsted Falls covered bridge area and Frontier Park. The kids were unusually good (despite being asked to smile so much) and we all went out to lunch afterwards and then to Mitchell’s for ice cream!.
Special thanks to the uber-talented Katie Cole for capturing these personal moments for us. Please check out the full gallery HERE