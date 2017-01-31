Justin Timberlake to Appear in Super Bowl Ad for Low Calorie Drink

By Amanda Wicks
Like his fellow pop star Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake will be appearing in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday, February 5th.
Related: Lady Gaga to Appear in Tiffany’s First Super Bowl Ad
Timberlake is repping Bai, the antioxidant-infused drink boasting no artificial sweeteners, and only 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving.
“What are you doing this weekend?” Timberlake tweeted today (January 31st) along with an 8-second clip of the upcoming ad. In it, he dons a three-piece suit and sits in front of a roaring fire located in a luxurious den. As the camera pans out to reveal the room, it shows a table full of Bai drinks positioned next to him. Forget snifters of brandy or other luxurious liquors, Timberlake is living large on Bai.
Watch the clip below.
What are you doing this weekend? #SB51 @drinkbai https://t.co/tLTamGaHEq—
Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 31, 2017
Comments are closed.