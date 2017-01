So, first came the Beauty and the Beast remake.

Then, came the doll.

sorry, the only thing captivating my attention henceforth is this Justin Bieber/Belle doll. never fails to make me laugh, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/q4PLu08aMl — Ava Anderson (@affaanderson) January 20, 2017

Many shoppers were angry and called the doll horrific and terrifying.

Thankfully, a different artist decided to repaint the doll and well, Disney…we think you should hire THIS guy.

Let's take a moment and appreciate Noel Cruz' repainted Emma Watson disney store doll ✨✨🎀 pic.twitter.com/nep0JhLZv1 — Thanh Pham (@RyuuPham) January 27, 2017

Much better 🙂

Source