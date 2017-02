Can You Believe Jen Toohey Thought THIS Holiday Topped The List Of Popular Proposal Dates? See The Correct Answer HERE!

1. AMAZON’S DIGITAL HOME DOOHICKEY ALEXA CAN NOW ORDER YOU A STARBUCKS COFFEE. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS LINK YOUR STARBUCKS CARD TO YOUR ALEXA, AND SAY “ALEXA, TELL STARBUCKS TO START MY USUAL ORDER.” YOU’LL THEN BE PROMPTED TO SELECT A PICKUP LOCATION AND YOU’RE GOOD TO GO! ALEXA IS AN INTELLIGENT PERSONAL ASSISTANT FOR AMAZON, WHAT IS THE NAME OF APPLE’S INTELLIGENT PERSONAL ASSISTANT?

SIRI

2. THE FINAL TRAILER FOR “BEAUTY AND THE BEST” HAS BEEN RELEASED. THE TWO AND A HALF MINUTE CLIP IS THE LONGEST AND WE GET TO SEE THE MOST, OF THE CHARACTERS AND THE PLOT. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” HITS THEATRES ON MARCH 17TH. WHAT YEAR WAS THE ORIGINAL ANIMATED DISNEY FILM “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”, RELEASED? 1991, 1993, 1995

1991

3. GABRIELLE UNION IS GETTING INTO THE HAIRCARE BUSINESS. SHE’S PARTNERED WITH MACADAMIA BEAUTY TO DEVELOP FLAWLESS. MRS. DWAYNE WADE’S NEW LINE WILL BE TARGETED SPECIFICALLY FOR WOMEN WITH TEXTURED HAIR. UNION’S BREAKTHROUGH ROLE WAS IN THIS 2000 TEEN COMEDY FILM ABOUT CHEER LEADING COMPETITIONS. CAN YOU NAME THE MOVIE?

BRING IT ON

4. VALENTINE’S DAY IS JUST TWO WEEKS AWAY, AND THAT MEANS TEDDY BEARS, CHOCOLATES, AND FLOWERS WILL BE FLYING OFF THE SHELVES. MOST COMMON GIFTS ARE CANDY, CHOCOLATE AND CARDS. WHEN IT COMES TO THE MOST POPULAR HOLIDAYS IN WHICH PEOPLE PROPOSE, VALENTINE’S DAY COMES IN AT SECOND PLACE. CHRISTMAS IS OBVIOUSLY IN FIRST PLACE AND CHRISTMAS EVE COMES IN AT THIRD. WHICH HOLIDAY DATE COMES IN AT NUMBER 4?

NEW YEARS DAY

5. SHE’S BAAAAACCCKKK. OPRAH IS BACK ON TV AS A SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR FOR “60 MINUTES”. SHE’LL START HER NEW GIG IN THE FALL. SHE’S BEEN NOINATED FOR TWO OSCARS. ONE WAS FOR THE BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FOR “THE COLOR PURPLE”. THE OTHER WAS A NOMINATION FOR “BEST PICTURE” FOR THIS 2014 MOVIE IN

WHICH SHE PLAYED ANNIE LEE COOPER.

SELMA