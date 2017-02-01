CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Nickelback with Daughtry & Shaman’s Harvest

NICKELBACK ‘FEED THE MACHINE’ WITH 44-CITY NORTH AMERICAN TOUR, NEW SINGLE AND NINTH STUDIO ALBUM

AUGUST 14 | BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 AT 10 AM

Daughtry Joins Tour as Special Guest on U.S. Dates, Toronto and Montreal

Tickets On Sale February 11

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, NICKELBACK is set to hit the road this summer on the colossal headlining Feed The Machine Tour, announced today. Produced exclusively by Live Nation, the Feed The Machine Tour will begin on June 23 in Noblesville, Indiana, with 44 dates across North America including stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, and more. Daughtry will join Nickelback as their special guest for all of the U.S. dates, as well as Toronto and Montreal, while Shaman’s Harvest will be seen on all dates. Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame icons, Cheap Trick, will be special guests for the western Canadian leg of the tour. Full itinerary below.

Tickets for the Feed The Machine Tour will be available beginning with a Fan Club presale on Monday, February 6 at 10:00 AM local venue time on the Live Nation App and at LiveNation.com. Fans who pre-order the new album today from the band’s official store will receive a code for early access to tickets as well as an instant-grat of the first single, “Feed The Machine.” General on-sale begins Saturday, February 11, with four-packs available for $80.00 in select cities. For ticket information and details on where to buy tickets for select fair dates, visit http://www.nickelback.com.

Nickelback will offer a limited number of VIP packages for each show with options including premium seating, specially designed Nickelback messenger bag, limited edition guitar pick set in wood casing, parking, VIP laminate, commemorative VIP ticket, early entry and more. Fans can visit http://www.nickelback.com for more info. VIP Packages will be available during the pre-sale. Please visit livenation.com for more information.

Nickelback is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their ninth album, Feed The Machine (BMG)¸ set for release on Friday, June 9. Written by Nickelback and co-produced with Chris Baseford (Slash, Shinedown), “Feed The Machine” is a defiant rock anthem featuring blistering guitar riffs and face-melting rhythm tracks. Watch the lyric video for it here. Pre-order from your preferred service now.

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated, multi-platinum rock band Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Nickelback’s success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as the “eleventh best-selling music act” and second best-selling foreign act in the U.S. of the 21st century—behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade’ and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000s list. Amongst all of these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade.” Along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Award, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out international tours, playing to well over eight million+ diehard and adoring fans. Nickelback are Chad Kroeger (Lead Vocals, Guitars), Ryan Peake (Guitars, Backing Vocals), Mike Kroeger (Bass) and Daniel Adair (Drums, Backing Vocals).

