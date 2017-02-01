Here’s Another Reason To NOT Skip Breakfast

If you needed any other reason to eat breakfast, let it be this! According to a study published by the American Heart Association, skipping meals can put you at risk for reduced insulin sensitivity, heart disease, high blood pressure and even strokes!

Researchers from Columbia University found that those who eat breakfast were less likely to have high cholesterol and blood pressure. Those who skipped? They snacked more throughout the day and also were more likely to have worse nutrition and were also at a higher risk of being diagnosed with diabetes.

Want to get technical? Those who skipped breakfast had 27% increased risk of suffering from a heart attack, and a 15% higher risk of having a stroke.

Dr. Marie-Pierre St-Onge, the co-author of the study, say the thinking is that “meal timing may affect health due to its impact on the body’s internal clock.” While more research is needed, how could a few bites of avocado toast actually hurt anyone? Mornings are hard, but being ill is even harder.