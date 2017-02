Oprah Winfrey is returning to TV. The Queen of all media signed a deal with CBS to be a special contributor for β€œ60 Minutes.”

Oprah released a statement saying, β€œAt a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Look for Oprah to start in the fall.

YES YES YES YES YES!