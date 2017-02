The Cleveland APL offers up yoga classes for $10 and you get to do yoga while cats meander around. My friend and I signed up for the class, but they were already booked. Oh, Des does yoga? No, you know I’m just going to play with the cats!

This yoga instructor decided to incorporate her farm animals – I’m thinking it stinks. Stinks, but I would still love to do it!

