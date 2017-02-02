Former President George H.W. Bush To Conduct Super Bowl 51 Coin Toss

Former President George H.W. Bush may be have just gotten out of the hospital, but he sure isn’t dawdling around.

Because it took less than 24 hours to accept an invite to Super Bowl 51 at Houston’s NRG Stadium this Sunday to conduct the game’s opening coin toss.

And like any shrewd man, he’s smart enough to bring the wife along.

Which is why he and Barbara Bush will be at the game Sunday to officiate the opening coin flip of a game that—between Tom Brady and Matt Ryan—should be the first of many exciting tosses.

And this is as incredible for the league as it is for the city of Houston as both of the Bush’s are natives of Houston, which is probably why the former First Lady even joked during her stay that she needed to be released from the hospital in order to help the city host the big game.

And she’s right given how the entire Bush family is basically treated like Royalty in Houston.

