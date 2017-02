Star 102 has more free money with High-Low!

Beginning Monday, February 6th, listen weekdays at 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20am for your chance to win between $102 and $1002 in Free Money.

Listen to Jen and Tim at 8:20am for your first chance to play. Guess how much money is in the high-low jackpot and win it.

It could be anywhere between $102 and $1002 in Free Money. Make sure to keep track of the guesses to make it easier!

Official Contest Rules