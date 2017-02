McDonald’s is shaking things up with its Shamrock Shakes.

According to reports, the fast-food giant is debuting four new Shamrock Shake Flavors, including a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha.

WHAT?!?!??!?!

A huge shout out to Carolyn in good ole PARMA for the first @McD_NEO Shamrock Shake sighting! Anyone else see that beautiful minty treat? — Tim Richards (@radiotimmay) February 3, 2017

The shakes are already available at some locations, but not all are participating. Up until now, the Chocolate Shamrock Shake has been part of the chain’s “secret menu.”

