This Might Be One Of The EASIEST Questions Ever Asked In Trump Toohey

1. IN THESE TENSE AND TRYING TIMES, THERE’S ONE THING WE CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON: SHARKNADO. SYFY HAS OFFICIALLY GIVEN THE GREENLIGHT FOR A FIFTH INSTALLMENT OF THE MOVIE FRANCHISE. IAN ZIERING AND TARA REID ARE SET TO REPRISE THEIR ROLES AND WHILE WE DON’T HAVE AN OFFICIAL TITLE OR RELEASE DATE, WE DO KNOW “SHARKNADO 5” WILL FEATURE A GLOBAL SHARK-FILLED TWISTER. WHICH ANIMAL IS SCOOPED UP IN WATER SPOUTS AND FLOODS THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES FROM A FREAK CYCLONE?

SHARKS

2. WELL WELL WELL, IT LOOKS LIKE BEYONCE IS PERFORMING AT THIS YEAR’S GRAMMYS. IT MAKES SENSE AS SHE IS NOMINATED FOR 9 AWARDS! LAST YEAR, KENDRICK LAMAR HAD THE MOST NOMINATIONS. DID HE HAVE MORE, OR LESS, THAN BEYONCE’ 9 NOMINATIONS HAS THIS YEAR?

MORE – 11

3. FILE THIS UNDER…WHAT? 150 PEOPLE LINED UP, AND PAID $99 A PIECE, TO GET JOHNNY MANZIEL’S AUTOGRAPH IN HOUSTON LAST NIGHT. I WAS NOT ONE OF THEM. WHEN HE PLAYED FOR THE BROWNS, WHICH NUMBER JERSEY DID HE WEAR? 2? 4? OR 10?

2

4. MICHELLE BRANCH IS BACK WITH HER FIRST NEW MUSIC SINCE 2010’S “EVERYTHING COMES AND GOES.” THE SINGER JUST RELEASED THE NEW TUNE “HOPELESS ROMANTIC,” THE TITLE TRACK FROM HER UPCOMING ALBUM, WHICH IS SET FOR RELEASE APRIL 7TH. IN 2002, MICHELLE TEAMED UP WITH SANTANA, TO PRODUCE THIS SONG WHICH WENT ON TO WIN A GRAMMY AWARD FOR BEST POP COLLABORATION WITH VOCALS.

THE GAME OF LOVE

5. CAMILA CABELLO IS FINALLY OPENING UP ABOUT HER DECISION TO LEAVE FIFTH HARMONY. IN HER FIRST SOLO INTERVIEW SINCE LEAVING THE GROUP, CAMILA SIMPLY SAID THAT IT “WAS TIME” FOR HER TO GO HER OWN WAY. CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER MEMBER IN THE BAND FIFTH HARMONY?

ALLY BROOKE, NORMANI KORDEI, DINAH JANE, LAUREN JAUREGUI