Amanda Berry Joins The Fox 8 News Team

February 6, 2017 9:15 AM By Alanna Crummie
If you were watching the Super Bowl last night or browsing through Facebook, probably noticed a spot featuring Amanda Berry announcing that she will be joining the Fox 8 news team. Well this morning, the official announcement about her role was announced- she will be joining Fox 8 to help find missing persons.

Her new segment will feature a new missing person every day with details on their individual story and informing viewers how they can help police find someone who’s been reported missing. How amazing is that?

