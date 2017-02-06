IHOP’s Annual Fundraising Campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Now through March 7th, National Pancake Day, you can buy a paper Miracle Balloon at IHOP restaurants to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Select IHOPs will be offering a discount coupon for future visits with the purchase of a Miracle Balloon. All the money raised by IHOP for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals stays local and goes directly to providing life-saving medical treatment for children in need. Visit here to learn more.