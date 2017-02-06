Sonny Geraci Dead At 69 Years Old

According to multiple reports, Cleveland-born singer Sonny Geraci has died at the age of 69.

Geraci was the lead singer of The Outsiders in the 1960s, and Climax in the 70s, scoring pop hits such as “Time Won’t Let Me” and “Girl in Love.”

The pop icon, who claimed in roots in Northeast Ohio, was in poor health ever since a brain aneurysm in 2012.

You can read more about Sonny and remember Geraci’s legacy at his website here. Here’s a sample of his bio:

Sonny Geraci is proclaimed by many as the most versatile singer and performer in the business today. Sonny first exploded on the scene as the original lead vocalist with The Outsiders® who hailed from “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame City” Cleveland, Ohio. The Outsiders®recorded for Capitol® Records, turning out four Top 40 hits: “Time Won’t Let Me”,” Respectable (What Kind of Girl is This)”,”Girl In Love” and “Help Me Girl” which was arranged by Chuck Mangione. Sonny was a street kid, growing up in Cleveland to the music of Motown®, the British invasion and all the music that came before. When Sonny sings Bobby Darin, you can close your eyes and it’s Bobby. He touches on Do-Wop, Sinatra and even a medley of Jimmy Webb classics.

Enjoy a classic from Geraci below.