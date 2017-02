Starting today, Starbucks will be offering a selection of molten chocolate beverages to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Starbucks will be introducing the Molten Chocolate Latte, Hot Chocolate AND Frappuccino.

The drink is infused with chocolaty chips melted with espresso, mocha infused milk, mocha-espresso whipped cream AND mocha-espresso drizzle.

Mmmm, DELICIOUS.

These goodies will be gone by the end of Valentine’s Day – so get on it!