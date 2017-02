A Cheeto shaped like Harambe the gorilla is selling for nearly 100-thousand dollars.

WHAT?

Harambe was killed last year at the Cincinnati Zoo after a young boy slipped into his enclosure and was scooped up by the western lowland gorilla. Since then, cult-like following dedicated to his memory has developed online.

eBay seller tells me he has yet to receive money from winning bidder who agreed to pay $99,900 for this Harambe shaped Cheeto pic.twitter.com/nzs895TDk9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2017

The bidding for the Harambe-shaped Flamin’ Hot Cheeto closed Tuesday afternoon with a high bid of 99-thousand, 900 dollars.