Can You Believe THIS Celebrity Was Justin Timberlake’s Roommate During “The New Mickey Mouse Club”?

1. WE HAVE A BIRTHDAY BOY. ACTOR JOE PESCI TURNS 74 YEARS OLD TODAY! JOE PESCI: OSCAR? OR NO OSCAR?

OSCAR – BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FOR GOODFELLAS (1990)

2. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS OPENING UP ABOUT THE END OF *NYSNC. IN A NEW INTERVIEW, WHILE THE BAND NEVER OFFICIALLY BROKE UP, JUSTIN SAYS HE DECIDED TO LEAVE BECAUSE AFTER A STADIUM TOUR HE FELT “THE WHOLE THING WAS TOO BIG. DURING TIMBERLAKE’S DAYS ON “THE NEW MICKEY MOUSE CLUB”, HE ROOMED WITH THIS CELEBRITY. WHO WAS IT? TONY LUCCA, JC CHASEZ OR RYAN GOSLING?

RYAN GOSLING

3. THE RECORDING ADADEMY HAS FINALLY CONFIRMED SUNDAY NIGHT’S GRAMMYS WILL FEATURE tributes to Princeand George Michael, both of whom died in 2016. WHICH ARTIST HAD MORE GRAMMY WINS? GEORGE MICHAEL? PRINCE?

PRINCE – 7 GEORGE MICHAEL – 2

4. CHRISSY METZ MAY BE A STAR NOW, BUT HER CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD BEFORE “THIS IS US” WAS ROCKY. SHE ENDED UP “EATING HER FEELINGS” AND SEEING HER WEIGHT FLUCTUATE. NOW, SHE’S PROUD OF WHO SHE IS AND WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE AND THINKS THAT’S WHY PEOPLE OF ALL SIZES IDENTIFY WITH HER “THIS IS US” CHARACTER. WHAT IS THE NAME OF METZ’s CHARACTER ON “THIS IS US”?

KATE

5. JOSH GROBAN’S COLD BECAME A HUGE PROBLEM FOR PRODUCERS OF HIS BROADWAY MUSICAL “NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.” THE SINGER WAS FORCED TO SIT OUT OF HIS SATURDAY PERFORMANCE BECAUSE HE WAS UNDER THE WEATHER. WHICH BROADWAY SHOW IS THE HIGHEST EARNING EVER?

TO DATE, THE LION KING’S ON BROADWAY PERFORMANCE HAS ACCUMULATED $1.09 BILLION TO BE EXACT.

(THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA EARNED SECOND MOST, WITH $850 MILLION IN THE BANK, AND WICKED HAS GROSSED AROUND $477 MILLION.)