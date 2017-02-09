CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Jack Johnson at Blossom Music Center

JACK JOHNSON ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR

with special guest BAHAMAS

WHEN: SATURDAY, JUNE 3

WHERE: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT 10 AM at livenation.com

NEW SONG “FRAGMENTS” AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 17

Fans who purchase a ticket will receive a download of Jack Johnson’s new song, “Fragments”

For the first time since 2014, Jack Johnson is taking his chart-topping catalog on the road for a North American summer tour, kicking off June 2nd at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL, and ending on the West Coast. Fan pre-sales start February 14th with a public on-sale date of February 17th. See below for the complete tour schedule and visit http://www.jackjohnsonmusic.com for additional details on the tour and to register for the first opportunity to purchase tickets.

Fans who purchase a ticket will receive a download of Johnson’s new song, “Fragments,” which is also available for purchase or streaming on all music services on February 17th. The track premiered today on Rollingstone.com. The highly anticipated new material accompanies the film, The Smog Of The Sea, a documentary that provides a new perspective on the once pristine oceans of the world, while making an artful call to action for rethinking single-use plastic. The Smog Of The Sea is available to stream starting today via, http://www.smogofthesea.com.

Curbing the use of single-use plastic has been at the forefront of Johnson’s work for over a decade.

Since 2005, Johnson’s crew has implemented a plastic free backstage and since 2007 all shows have offered fans free water through water-refill stations. In 2014, Johnson successfully helped launch a Reusable Pint Program at the Santa Barbara Bowl, which has since inspired venues across the country to follow suit, including the Les Schwab Amphitheatre in Bend, OR, and all venues owned by Live Nation.

This summer, more venues will adopt a Reusable Pint Program, which provides fans with an alternative to disposable plastic cups. Fans who purchase this reusable stainless steel cup at venue concessions will receive a discount on all beverage refill purchases for the life of the cup.

In addition to these plastic free initiatives, Johnson and his production team, alongside Reverb, will continue to pave the way in green touring practices with extensive sustainability programs at every show. On the 2017 tour, additional greening actions include sourcing sustainable biodiesel for tour vehicles, producing up-cycled and eco-friendly merchandise, and expanding waste reduction, composting and recycling. The tour will also source local, organic food as part of a “farm to stage” program, offer bike valets and alternative transportation incentives, as well as offset all remaining CO2 emissions. Through Johnson’s All At Once campaign, the summer tour will support over 140 non-profit partners and will engage fans to take action in support of sustainable local food systems and plastic free initiatives. Fans can visit these partners in the Village Green and participate in the greening actions at each show and win a chance to watch Johnson’s set from the Best Seats in the House….the stage! For all details, visit: http://www.jackjohnsonmusic.com/greening.