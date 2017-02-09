Help Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Save Children on IHOP’s National Pancake Day

Help us reach our goal of $3.5 million for IHOP’s 12th annual National Pancake Day® fundraising effort benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals!

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has joined forces with IHOP for the breakfast leader’s 12th annual National Pancake Day® fundraising event on Tuesday, March 7. IHOP will offer guests across the nation free short stacks of their world-famous Buttermilk pancakes and in return guests are encouraged to leave a donation for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, and support finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere

National Pancake Day will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with select markets extending event hours until 10 p.m. For one day only, pancakes will serve a bigger purpose when IHOP gives away more than 5 million pancakes and partners with guests to raise $3.5 million for national charity partners and local hospitals. In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities and since launching National Pancake Day, the all-day breakfast maker has secured $24 million for leading children’s health and wellness charities.