Help Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Save Children on IHOP’s National Pancake Day

February 9, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, ihop, pancakes

Help us reach our goal of $3.5 million for IHOP’s 12th annual National Pancake Day® fundraising effort benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals!

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has joined forces with IHOP for the breakfast leader’s 12th annual National Pancake Day® fundraising event on Tuesday, March 7. IHOP will offer guests across the nation free short stacks of their world-famous Buttermilk pancakes and in return guests are encouraged to leave a donation for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, and support finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere

National Pancake Day will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with select markets extending event hours until 10 p.m. For one day only, pancakes will serve a bigger purpose when IHOP gives away more than 5 million pancakes and partners with guests to raise $3.5 million for national charity partners and local hospitals.  In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities and since launching National Pancake Day, the all-day breakfast maker has secured $24 million for leading children’s health and wellness charities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live