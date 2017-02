Looking for something fun to do while your bored today?

Maybe you should send some INVISIBLE INK to your not so tech-savvy relatives and/or friends and see what their response is. The Jen and Tim show did just that and these are the hilarious results:

When the whole show trolls their not so tech-savvy relatives with invisible ink. 😂😂😂 Have you tried it yet? pic.twitter.com/pWltSLjqZG — JenandTimShow (@JenandTimShow) February 10, 2017

On your iPhone, all you have to do to send the text is