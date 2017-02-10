JUST KIDDING! ‘American Idol’ Could Return To TV Just Months After It Ended

Could “American Idol” be returning to TV? Sources say that NBC is in negotiations with Fremantle Media to bring the music competition back.

An insider says that if NBC takes “Idol,” they’d have to figure out how to incorporate it into their existing programming. One option would be to cut “The Voice” down to once a year. At this point, nothing has been decided and both sides are staying mum.

“American Idol” premiered in 2002 and ran on Fox for 15 seasons until 2016. It was the highest rated show for eight consecutive seasons.