Win The LEGO Batman Movie Video Game

LEGO Dimensions now features more blockbuster franchises and even bigger gameplay possibilities. The LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack includes the video game, bricks to build the LEGO Gateway, Batman, Gandalf, Wyldstyle – plus the LEGO Batmobile, and the revolutionary LEGO Toy Pad, which allows players to transport special LEGO mini-figures and models into the game. And now, fight crime with Batgirl and Robin in the streets of Gotham with the all-new The LEGO Batman Movie Story Pack! It also adds a Battle Arena with split-screen gameplay for up to four players. The LEGO Batman Movie Story Pack is available now for your Playstation, XBOX and Wii-U.

