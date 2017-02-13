GRAMMYs Pay Tribute To Prince And George Michael With Emotional Performances

Two of the major highlights of the GRAMMYs were the tributes to Prince and George Michael, who both passed away last year. Michael was honored by Adele, who performed his song “Fastlove.” She began singing the tune off key and swore, and then started the whole song again because she didn’t want to do it badly for Michael. Of course, once she started over she blew it out of the park as she fought back tears.

Meanwhile, Prince’s tribute featured The Time performing “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” which had the audience (even Jay-Z) dancing in the aisles. Then, after Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” intro, Bruno Mars, dressed in a Prince-like purple sequined jacket, took over to perform a rousing version of the classic track, complete with Prince-like guitar solo at the end. An absolutely fitting tribute to the legend. Watch Bruno’s performance HERE.

